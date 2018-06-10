FBI: No Explosive Found In Bag at Kansas City Airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An FBI spokeswoman says no "explosive material" has been found in the carry-on luggage of a man detained at Kansas City International Airport.



Bridget Patton says the suspicious bag was X-rayed. She says the package was "disrupted in such a way to preserve" evidence by the bomb squad but declined to say what was in the bag.



One of the airport's three terminals remains shut down from the security scare. Patton says the man is in the custody of airport security.