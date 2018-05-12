FBI offers $10,000 reward in apparent Kansas City hate crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI is offering $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an apparent hate crime at a Kansas City community college.

The federal agency on Friday released a poster seeking the public's help in an investigation of the incident on April 3 at the Penn Valley campus of Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City.

A female student, who is Muslim, told authorities she was going down stairs in the Humanities Building when she heard a man make a derogatory comment.

She says when she turned around, the man hit her in the face, causing her to fall down the stairs. She received medical attention and reported the incident to campus police.

The FBI is investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.