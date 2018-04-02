FBI offers reward in Missouri theft of Warhol prints

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal investigators looking into the theft of artwork — including Andy Warhol prints of Campbell soup cans — at a southwest Missouri museum hope a $25,000 reward stirs up leads.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/1qNasNo ) reports the FBI announced the reward Monday.

The FBI said the break-in at the Springfield Art Museum took place early on April 7 and involved the theft of seven of 10 Andy Warhol prints on permanent display. The site's Warhol collection is valued at $500,000.

City spokeswoman Cora Scott said the museum is a city department funded through property taxes. She said all the works at the museum are covered by a fine arts insurance policy that has an annual premium of roughly $14,000.