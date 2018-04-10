FBI Possibly Finds Stolen Rockwell Painting

AP-MO--Missing Rockwell,0070Painting may be Rockwell stolen 34 years ago ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The F-B-I in St. Louis believe they've found a Norman Rockwell painting stolen nearly 34 years ago. Special Agent Todd Mayberry tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the painting has not yet been authenticated. Details about where it was found have not been released. But Mayberry says it appears to be Rockwell's "Russian Schoolroom," which was stolen on June 25th, 1973, in Clayton. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-03-02-07 0846EST