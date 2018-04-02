FBI Raid in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A prominent Islamic leader and Iraqi war critic in Columbia is under scrutiny by the FBI. Federal agents yesterday raided the home of Shakir Abdul-Kaf Hamoodi and his wife, Lamya Mukhlef Najem. A dozen agents removed boxes and computer equipment throughout the day. The raid came just three days after bureau officials met with community members at a Columbia mosque in an effort to improve relations with mid-Missouri Muslims. Hamoodi is a former University of Missouri professor who now owns an international grocery store. He says he cooperated fully with the inquiry. The FBI says it cannot discuss the reasons for the raid.