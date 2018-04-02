FBI searching for multi-state bank robber

Officials say "The Chameleon Beard Bandit" has robbed six banks across several different states.

RICHMOND, Va. - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help with identifying a serial robber called "The Chameleon Beard Bandit." The suspect got the nickname because he frequently changes the color of his beard.

Although officials have not said the suspect robbed any banks in Missouri, the FBI asked for help nationwide to catch this suspect. The FBI said the man was armed or said he was armed in several of the robberies.

The alleged robber is a white man, 5'11" to 6'2" and weighs between 180 and 240 pounds. Officials said he is in his mid to late 30's and has brown hair and brown eyes. He often changes the color of his beard.

The FBI said the man is accused of robbing the following banks:

Bank of America at 2 Park Drive in Durham, North Carolina on September 29, 2017

Virginia Commonwealth Bank at 900 North Parham Road in Henrico, Virginia on November 14, 2017

Bank of America at 107 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 17, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank at 1344 North Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia on December 12, 2017

Chase Bank at 2606 Judson Road in Longview, Texas on January 5, 2018

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.