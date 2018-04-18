FBI Seeks Public's Help in Finding 'I-55 Bandit'
ST. LOUIS - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in tracking down a serial bank robber.
The FBI has dubbed the man the "I-55 Bandit." He is suspected of 10 robberies and attempts at two other banks since May, with some of the crimes occurring near Interstate 55.
In each case the man used a note and implied that he was armed, but no one was hurt. The FBI did not disclose the amount of money taken in the crimes.
Robberies have occurred in Missouri, Illinois, Maryland, West Virginia and Tennessee. The suspect is believed to be in his 20s, tall and thin with short brown or strawberry blond hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI.
