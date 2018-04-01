FBI Seeks Public's Help on Cold Case

ST. CHARLES (AP) - The FBI is asking for the public's help to solve a 1999 Missouri murder by cracking codes found in two notes inside the victim's shirt pocket. The body of 41-year-old Ricky McCormick was found on June 30, 1999, in St. Charles County, near a cornfield off of Highway 367.

The FBI believes he was murdered, but officials aren't certain. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two notes scribbled with a jumble of capital letters, numbers and parentheses were discovered in McCormick's pocket. The FBI says McCormick was a high school dropout who had for much of his life experimented with codes and ciphers.