FBI takes Michael Brown case; Nixon asks Justice to investigate

FERGUSON (AP) -The FBI is getting involved in the police shooting of an unarmed teenager in suburban St. Louis and Gov. Jay Nixon wants the Justice Department to open an independent investigation.

The Associated Press reports Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson said the FBI would take over the case.

Meanwhile, Gov. Jay Nixon released a statement saying he will ask the U.S. Department of Justice to look into the matter in order to ensure facts are gathered "in a thorough, transparent and impartial manner, in which the public has complete confidence."

Brown was shot multiple times Saturday after a confrontation with an officer, leading to protests both peaceful and violent.

Nearly three dozen people were arrested Sunday night after a vigil ignited tensions, according to the Associated Press. Crowds looted and burned stores, vandalized vehicles and taunted officers who tried to block access to parts of the city, the Associated Press said.