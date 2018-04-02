FBI Tells World Series Fans Not to Worry about Terrorism

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - Fans attending the World Series in St. Louis can worry about the Cardinals' hitting or even rain, but there is no need to worry about security. That's according to FBI director Robert Mueller, who was in St. Louis Thursday to visit with officials at the city's FBI office. Mueller says the FBI and other agencies are always watching for any threat to the World Series crowd. But he says there have been no terrorist threats involving games in either Detroit or St. Louis.