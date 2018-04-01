FBI: Violent Crime Down by 6 percent Last Year

WASHINGTON (AP) - The FBI says that violent crime dropped 6 percent in 2010, marking the fourth straight year of declines. And property crime also was down for the eighth straight year, falling 2.7 percent. Nationwide, there were an estimated 1.2 million violent crimes in 2010 and an estimated 9 million property crimes. Robbery fell 10 percent, rape dropped 5 percent, and murder, non-negligent manslaughter and aggravated assault fell more than 4 percent.

Each of the property crime offenses decreased in 2010. The largest decline, 7.4 percent, was for motor vehicle thefts. Burglaries decreased 2 percent and larceny-thefts declined 2.4 percent.