FDA OKs UVA Sunscreen

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-UVA SunscreenLong-awaited sunscreen approved for sale in United States WASHINGTON (AP) -- The F-D-A has put its seal of approval on a sunscreen that blocks the type of ultraviolet radiation linked to some cancers. The sunscreen, produced in France, contains an ingredient (ecamsule) that blocks out U-V-A, which penetrates deeper than U-V-B rays associated with more common sunburns. Until now, the product had only been available outside the United States. %AP Links Sunbathers apply sunscreen, on gradient, lettering SUNSCREEN, finished graphic (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-24-06 1144EDT