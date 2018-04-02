Federal agency says 33 injured in Missouri explosion

MARSTON (AP) - A federal agency said molten aluminum hitting water was the apparent cause of explosions that injured more than 30 employees at a southeast Missouri aluminum plant.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it's investigating two explosions that occurred Tuesday at the Noranda Aluminum plant in New Madrid County, about 170 miles south of St. Louis.

OSHA said the preliminary cause of the explosions appeared to be the result of molten aluminum contacting water. The agency said it also investigated the facility in June after a worker was burned, and that investigation is ongoing.

OSHA said in a release late Tuesday that preliminary information showed 33 employees were injured in the Tuesday explosions, with most suffering eye and throat irritation.