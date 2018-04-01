Federal Agency To Allow Lake Homes to Stay

JEFFERSON CITY - After years of debate from both residents and government, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC said Thursday most of the 1,260 residents along the shores of the Lake of the Ozarks will not have to leave their property.

FERC released a statement Thursday reassuring shoreline home owners they would not have to move out if their homes were in violation of the easement buffer zone of the Ameren Osage Hydroelectric Project.

This decision reverses a July order where energy regulators said structures like homes, patios or boathouses were too close to the lake and had to be removed because of federal energy regulations.

The Lake of the Ozarks reservoir is a part of the Osage Hydroelectric project, licensed to Ameren Missouri. When the company applied for a new 40-year license to operate the dam, FERC stated some structures had been built on some of the ulilities property over time.

In 1931, the Bagnell Dam created the Lake of the Ozarks, which has since become a popular vacation destination. Ameren now has until June 2012 to redraw shoreline boundaries.