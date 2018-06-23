Federal Aid Approved for Missouri

Today President Bush declared nine Missouri counties major disaster areas. That means counties like Pettis and Monroe here in mid-Missouri are eligible to get money from FEMA. Residents living in those counties can start applying for assistance.

Counties eligible for assistance include Christian, Hickory, Johnson, Monroe, Perry, Pettis, Randolph, Ste. Genevieve, and Saline.

To apply call 1-800-621-FEMA, or for the hearing or speech impaired 1-800-462-7585.

The phone lines will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You can also apply by visiting the FEMA web site.