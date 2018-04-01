Federal child porn charges filed against former Camden County deputy

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a former sheriff's deputy from Camden County on child pornography charges.

The jury handed down the sealed indictment against Leonard Wilson, 39, in December 2017. The indictment, which charges Wilson with receiving and possessing child pornography, was unsealed on Monday.

Wilson, who was a deputy with the Camden County Sheriff's Office at the time of the alleged offenses, is in federal custody.

A release from the U.S. Attorney's office said this case is part of Project Safe Childhood, "a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse."

Wilson also faces two child sex crimes cases in Camden County, the charges in which include child molestation, stalking, possession and furnishing of child pornography, and statutory sodomy.