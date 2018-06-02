Federal Grand Jury Indicts Former Governor Wilson

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former Missouri Gov. Roger Wilson faces a federal indictment for allegedly misappropriating $5,000 from a firm created by the state legislature to provide worker's compensation insurance. Thursday's indictment names 53-year-old Edward Griesedieck III of St. Louis in addition to Wilson, a 66-year-old Democrat who was lieutenant governor and served briefly as governor following the death of Mel Carnahan in a plane crash in late 2000.

The indictment alleges that Griesedieck caused his law firm to make a $5,000 contribution to the Missouri Democratic Party, then hid the cost of the contribution in legal bills submitted to Missouri Employers Mutual Insurance Co., where Wilson served as the CEO in 2009 and 2010.

Prosecutors say Wilson knew of the illegal contribution in approving payment of the bills.