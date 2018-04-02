Federal Grant To Help Missouri's Homeless Veterans

COLUMBIA - A federal grant will award $89,950 to Columbia-based Welcome Home, Inc., which will serve about 20 homeless veteran families across 15 counties in Missouri.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Erc. K. Shinseki announced the grant earlier this week. The federal grant will also cover 151 total community agencies in every state and the District of Columba. According to its website, Welcome Home, Inc. is a "non-profit community based program that enables homeless veterans to return to society as productive, self supporting citizens."

