Federal Grants for a Clinic in California

CALIFORNIA - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded three community health centers in Missouri with a total of $1.8 million. The Community Health Center of Central Missouri in California is getting $650,000 of federal grant.

The clinic currently only offers dental care. The grant will enable the clinic to expand and offer primary care.

The other two recipients in Missouri are in Festus and Hermitage.

The grant is part of the Affordable Care Act, which has been awarded to more than 200 health centers around the nation.