Federal Money to Aid Missourians

"The biggest thing I will tell you is the debris removal of limbs that are down on the highways on the streets. It will allow them to go out and spend money removing that and being able to be reimbursed for that," said Ronald Reynolds, Director of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

Residents of Maries County agree the government should help those without power.

"They can't furnish generators I know for everybody, so I think they are doing their best by furnishing rooms," said Cecil Faust, a Maries County resident. Although Faust and his family have power, there are several in mid-Missouri still without. Ameren UE crews are working around the clock to fix that.

"Vienna has been our worst yet, but we got a pole down... Freeburg has been pretty bad also, we've got a lot of trees," said Ameren UE's Jim Noblett. "We get them up and get them going and two hours later its out again because the trees are brittle and there breaking and tearing everything back again."

Faust and his family were out of power Sunday evening. But with a wood stove and some patience, they made it through. Sema says as of Tuesday night, 3,600 Missourians were staying in 85 shelters across the state.