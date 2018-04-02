Federal money will pay for more officers in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four Missouri cities will receive federal grants to help hire more police officers.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Monday that the state will receive a total of $3.7 million.

The largest share will go to St. Louis, which will receive $1.8 million to hire 15 more officers by next summer.

Springfield will receive enough money for 11 officers; Cape Girardeau for three and Berkeley for two officers. The grants will pay for salaries and benefits for the officers for three years.

The COPS program awarded more than $107 million to about 200 agencies nationwide.