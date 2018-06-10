Federal Plan Could Upgrade some Missouri Highways

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KENNETT- Parts of southeast Missouri may get new or renovated highways under a federal program aimed at rural counties in the Mississippi River Delta. The federal Delta Regional Authority says it plans to upgrade highways in the area near Cape Girardeau to link industrial and commercial sites. Congress must still approve the plan, which ultimately would affect more than 3,600 miles of roads. The final list of projects is scheduled to come out next month. Local officials still hope to get the so-called Interstate 66 corridor added to the list, which would connect Cape Girardeau with Illinois and Kentucky.