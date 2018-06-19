Federal Prosecutor Won't Pursue Charges in Coleman Death

KANSAS CITY - The United States Attorney for the western district of Missouri announced Tuesday she will not pursue criminal charges in the death of Brandon Coleman.

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight said Dustin Deacon fatally shot the 25-year-old Coleman in Columbia in May, 2013. In October, Knight said he would not charge Deacon, saying his actions were justified.

Shortly after, U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson said her office began looking into Coleman's death at the request of the NAACP. Dickinson said her office, the FBI and the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division thoroughly examined the evidence to determine whether a federal crime occurred.

Dickinson said Tuesday the preliminary inquiry is now closed and no further federal action is warranted. No criminal charges have been filed and no federal civil action will be pursued.