Federal Recovery Plan for Endangered Fish Updated

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has released an updated recovery plan for an endangered fish species found in the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

The pallid sturgeon is a bottom-feeding fish that traces its origins to the dinosaur era. It's been listed as a federal endangered species since 1990.

The federal agency first developed a plan to bolster the pallid sturgeon population two decades ago. An updated plan released on Tuesday calls for further conservation efforts and habitat restoration.