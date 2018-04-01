FedEx worker dies in Missouri accident

PARKVILLE (AP) - A FedEx worker has died after being pinned by his delivery vehicle outside Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the accident happened Friday just outside of Parkville. The name of the FedEx worker who died wasn't immediately released.

Preliminary reports indicate that the worker was outside of his delivery vehicle at a residence when the vehicle rolled and struck him. Authorities arrived and found the worker pinned between the vehicle and a house. No other details were immediately available.

FedEx said in a written statement that its "heartfelt thoughts and condolences" were with the friends and family of the driver. The company said it was cooperating with authorities.