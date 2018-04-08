FedEx Will Pay $500,000 to Settle Racial Bias Claim

FedEx Freight East is a subsidiary of FedEx Corporation, which acquired American Freightways in 2001. A spokesman for Fedex Freight East declined immediate comment. The E.E.O.C. sued in 2003 on behalf of 20 blacks who worked for American Freighways at the time of the alleged bias. The E.E.O.C. says blacks were denied promotions from part-time to full-time jobs at the company's trucking terminal in St. Louis. Another was denied promotion to a supervisory position. Six black dock workers joined in the lawsuit and the settlement.