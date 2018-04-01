Feds and Company Step Crib Recall

The Graco company recalled its "Aspen Three-in-One" cribs last December, after numerous children were hurt.

Then, a baby in Oregon died in January when two crib slats fell, trapping the child between the mattress and footboard. That incident led the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Simplicity, Inc. to step up the search for recalled cribs.

The recall covers cribs with the model number 8740 KCW SC, and serial numbers 2803 SC to 1605 SC, which are printed on the envelope attached to the mattress support.