Feds Hope to Make Money Off Unabomber's Manifesto

ATLANTA (AP) - The U.S. Marshals Service is hoping to make a buck from those looking to own a piece of the Unabomber -- from his sneakers to a copy of his infamous manifesto.

Bidders are invited to shop an online auction beginning Wednesday of items that once belonged to Ted Kaczynski. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the victims' families. State University of New York at Albany criminal justice professor James Acker says such items have scholarly and emotional value.

The 69-year-old Kaczynski is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in 1998 to setting 16 explosions that killed three people.

You can view all of the items that will be up for bidding on the U.S. Marshall's Flickr Stream.