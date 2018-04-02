Feds Plot Future of Ozark Riverways in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The federal agency that oversees two popular rivers in southern Missouri is trying to balance the competing needs of preservationists who want more environmental protection against nearby property owners fighting for less government regulation.

Paddlers, partiers, boat owners and other outdoor devotees have long flocked to the spring-fed Current and Jacks Fork rivers. The two bodies of water make up a national park known as the Ozark National Scenic Riverways.

The National Park Service is updating its management plan there for the first time in three decades and held a series of public hearings and meetings in January. The agency's preferred alternative would close 65 miles of undesignated horse trails and unauthorized stream crossings while also adding restrictions on the use of motorized boats.