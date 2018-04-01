Feds Seek Stay of Anti-Terrorism Law Ruling In NYC

NEW YORK - The federal government is asking a judge in New York to suspend a ruling that bars enforcement of an anti-terrorism law that allows military detention of people suspected of supporting forces such as al-Qaida or the Taliban.

In court papers filed Friday, the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan asks for a stay of the decision while the government appeals.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest ruled Wednesday the law was unconstitutional.

Some journalists, scholars and political activists sued over the law. They said they feared they could end up being held for exercising First Amendment rights.

Government lawyers called such concerns unfounded, but Forrest said she found them legitimate.

One of the plaintiffs' lawyers, Bruce Afran, says there's no basis for the government to get permission now to use the law.