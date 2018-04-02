Feds Settle Claim Against Karen Pletz Estate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The U.S. attorney's office has settled claims against the estate of the late president of a Missouri medical school.

Under the settlement, the government returned a convertible and half the $39,000 it had seized from the estate of Karen Pletz, the former president of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.

Pletz, who committed suicide last November, was accused last year of embezzling more than $1.5 million from the medical school. She also was accused of making false statements on her tax returns and money laundering.

Federal authorities seized Pletz's 2002 Lexus and $39,337 from one of her bank accounts in October 2010.

The Kansas City Star reports federal authorities agreed recently to return $19,668, with the other half of the seized money going to the IRS.