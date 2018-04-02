Feds take over prosecution of KC Craigslist robber

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a 23-year-old Kansas City man is charged with committing several robberies of Craigslist users, including on that ended with a couple being shot.

The federal charges announced Tuesday replace Jackson County charges filed earlier against Debvon Buckner.

The Kansas City Star reported the federal charges allege that Buckner led others in five robberies this summer, which escalated in violence. On July 16, a couple from Liberty was shot after answering a Craigslist ad for a car.

Police say they tracked Buckner using another Craigslist ad that appeared after the shooting.

Court records indicate that seven of the robbery victims identified Buckner as one of the people who had robbed them.

It was not immediately clear if Buckner had an attorney.