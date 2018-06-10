Feds Take Turn at Prosecuting Deadly Arson Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Sandra Bryant managed to escape a suburban St. Louis house fire that killed her teenage son, then she walked free when a judge aborted her murder-and-arson trial linked to that death. But the U.S. government now is going after Bryant, this time with former husband Steven Kemper on fraud charges. The two are accused of defrauding hundreds of thousands of dollars from insurers with a string of house fires culminating in the 2001 one that killed 15-year-old Zachariah Kemper. Bryant's attorney says she's appalled prosecutors "are running this up the flagpole again." Kemper isn't talking publicly. The region's U.S. attorney says the indictment alleges a broader array of misdeeds than the charges on which Bryant was tried.

.