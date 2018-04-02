Feds tell Ferguson chief to ban bracelets

FERGUSON - Federal civil rights investigators want the Ferguson police chief to ban his officers from wearing bracelets supporting a white colleague who shot and killed an unarmed, black 18-year-old.

In a letter released Friday, the U.S. Justice Department asks Police Chief Tom Jackson to "confirm our understanding" that officers in the suburban St. Louis County department won't wear "I am Darren Wilson" bracelets while on duty.

Ferguson residents complained about the black bracelets with white lettering this week at a meeting with federal officials. Commanders with the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis County Police Department have also agreed to ban the bracelets while the investigation into Michael Brown's Aug. 9 death continues.

In a separate letter released Friday, the federal agency told Jackson that his officers must wear name plates.