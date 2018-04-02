Feds Unveil Plan to Combat Bat-Killing Fungus

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Interior Department is unveiling a national plan to combat a fungus that has killed more than a million bats in the eastern and southern United States and is spreading west.

The fungus has caused a disease, called white-nose syndrome, that has spread to 16 states and three Canadian provinces. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said the new plan provides a road map for more than 100 federal, state, and tribal agencies and scientific researchers that are tracking the disease and attempting to combat it.

White-nose syndrome, first identified in upstate New York in 2006, has spread from New Hampshire to North Carolina and as far west as Tennessee. The fungus has been found in Oklahoma and Missouri, although no bats are known to have died in those states.