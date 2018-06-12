Feeding ban on deer to soon take effect

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds residents in 29 counties that deer feeding will be banned.

The new regulation will become effective on May 30, 2016.

Grain, salt products, minerals and other consumable products used to attract deer are now prohibited year round in the following counties: Adair, Boone, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Crawford, Cole, Cooper, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Knox, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, Osage, Putnam, St. Charles, St. Louis, Randolph, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, Sullivan, Washington and Warren.

The conservation department has activated the feeding ban to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease, which is a fatal neurological disease that infects deer and other members of the deer family.

There is no vaccine or cure.

The disease spreads when deer gather in larger concentrated numbers, like feeding sites.

According to conservation department, there have been 33 cases found, including 21 in Macon County, nine in Adair, one in Cole, one in Franklin and one in Linn.

Exceptions to the regulation include feeding wildlife within 100 feet of any residence or occupied building, feed placed in a manner that excludes access to deer and wildlife food-plot-production practices.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The original story was corrected to read Missouri Department of Conservation.