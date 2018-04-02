Felon arrested after stolen goods found in his Columbia home

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Friday a convicted felon was arrested after stolen property was found in his Columbia residence.

Police said they were dispatched to a burglary on to 4000 block of Sidewinder Drive around noon on Thursday. They later identified the burglary suspect as 48-year-old David Reed.

During their investigation, officers said they obtained Reed's vehicle information which led them to his residence at 5723 Rocky Fork Drive.

The Columbia Police SWAT helped with the search because Reed was known to be armed and dangerous.

CPD said Reed was hiding in the attic of the residence during the search. Police said he tried to enter the neighbor's garage from the attic but was apprehended by officers.

Police said they found the items stolen in the Sidewinder Drive burglary as well as other items that were recently reported stolen. Officers said they also found four firearms at Reed's residence.

Reed was charged with firearm, burglary and receiving stolen property charges.

[Editor's Note: The name of the street was corrected from Sidewater Drive to Sidewinder Drive.]