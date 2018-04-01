Felony for Farmington Woman Led to Deportation Process

ST. LOUIS - An official with Immigration and Customs Enforcement says a southeast Missouri woman is being deported to Thailand because her felony conviction results in revocation of her green card.

Some residents in Farmington have begun an online petition to Gov. Jay Nixon in hope of helping Komdown "Dow" Boyer avoid deportation. ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer said Thursday, though, that it is a federal matter.

Boyer came to the U.S. as a child after her mother married a serviceman. In December, she was convicted of stealing from her employer, CiCi's Pizza in Farmington. She was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution of nearly $51,000.

Neudauer says green card holders can be deported for convictions of aggravated felonies. An immigration judge on May 6 ordered deportation.