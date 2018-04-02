FEMA: 128 Monroe City Homes Damaged

FEMA: 128 homes damaged in Monroe City area MONROE CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency's assessment of damage from Sunday's tornado at Monroe City shows that 128 homes in and around the northeast Missouri town were damaged or destroyed. The town continues to clean up after the tornado that cut through the heart of the community of two-thousand residents. Perhaps amazingly, no one was killed. It was part of a series of storms that ripped across Missouri over the weekend, leaving nine people dead. AP-NY-03-15-06