FEMA and Federal Efforts To Tornado Damaged Missouri

WASHINGTON, D.C. -The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and its federal partners are continuing to work closely with state and local officials in Missouri and other states impacted by the deadly tornadoes and severe storms that struck the Midwest on Saturday and Sunday. FEMA, through its regional offices, is also closely monitoring the threat of severe weather, including tornadoes, in the central U.S. for parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri, including in Joplin.

In addition to other resources, FEMA is deploying a forecaster from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Weather Service to Joplin to watch and provide warnings for the ongoing severe weather.

Tuesday morning, President Obama reiterated that the families impacted by the devastating tornadoes are in his thoughts and prayers and announced plans to travel to Missouri on Sunday to meet with survivors and the local officials coordinating the response effort. The President and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano have received multiple briefings on the tornadoes. FEMA leadership have been regularly updating President Obama and Secretary Napolitano by phone throughout the response efforts.

FEMA has already deployed staff on the ground in Missouri to help state officials with coordination and other needs as they continue their response. At the President's direction, and under the leadership of Security Napolitano, Administrator Fugate and Deputy Administrator Serino are in Missouri to ensure that the state has all the support it needs. Monday, Serino toured the damage in Joplin and met with state and local officials.

"We continue to keep the families and communities impacted by these devastating storms in our thoughts and prayers, and we are here to continue to listen and learn from the folks on the ground, to ensure we are supporting our state and local partners as effectively as we can," said Administrator Fugate. "I remain in close contact with President Obama and Secretary Napolitano to update them regularly on the response efforts and what additional federal support may be needed as recovery efforts get underway. We also continue to urge all survivors in Jasper and Newton counties to contact FEMA about applying for federal disaster aid by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov or m.fema.gov."

Individuals in these counties can apply for aid three ways: by calling FEMA at (800) 621-3362 / TTY (800) 462-7585; online at www.disasterassistance.gov; or directly on their mobile phones at m.fema.gov.