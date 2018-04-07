FEMA to Open Disaster Help Center in St. Louis County

FERGUSON (AP)- A federal disaster help center opens on Saturday in St. Louis County to help Missouri residents and businesses recover from weeks of severe storms, floods and tornadoes.

FEMA officials said Friday the center is located in Cottonwood Plaza at 10427 W. Florissant Ave. in Ferguson. The center will be open 1-5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, then 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until further notice. Personnel from FEMA and the Small Business Administration will help residents and businesses apply for help with loans, housing assistance and other kinds of help.

Eastern Missouri has been hit by repeated rounds of violent spring weather, from tornadoes and floods in the northeast beginning April 19, through the St. Louis tornadoes April 25 and heavy flooding in the southeast.