FEMA Trailers Headed to Joplin

JOPLIN (AP) - Joplin residents displaced by the massive tornado will be getting help with housing.

City manager Mark Rohr said Friday that 60 mobile homes have been ordered through FEMA. The first batch was headed toward Joplin from Selma, Ala., and was expected to arrive late Friday or early Saturday.

The 62 people now taking shelter at Missouri Southern State University will be given preference for the trailers.

Rohr says about 7,500 homes were affected by the May 22 tornado, killing at least 151 people and leaving the city's south side in ruins.