Female winner of St. Louis marathon stripped of title

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri woman who finished a St. Louis marathon third last year and was the female winner of it this year is being stripped of the title after officials concluded she didn't run the full course either year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officials determined that Kendall Schler crept onto the GO! St. Louis Marathon's course last weekend after the last checkpoint and didn't run the entire 26.2 miles.

Her times that qualified her to run in Monday's Boston Marathon have now been erased, and her spot in the event has been vacated.

Her third-place finish last year also was wiped out after officials couldn't find evidence that she crossed any of that event's checkpoints.

Schler doesn't have a listed home telephone number and couldn't be reached Friday.