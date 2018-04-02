Fenton Jobs Eliminated Earlier Than Expected

Chrysler may eliminate Fenton jobs earlier than expected

FENTON, Mo. (AP) -- Some workers at Chrysler's minivan plant in suburban St. Louis could lose their jobs earlier than expected.

Reports say the president of United Auto Workers Local 110 says the second shift at the plant will be cut on December 31st. Chrysler had previously said it would cut the second shift in the middle of 2008.

Fenton's mayor says he hasn't heard of the earlier-than-expected cuts.

