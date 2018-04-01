FERC Confirms Broken Gauges at Taum Sauk Reservoir

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - Independent consultants confirm broken water gauges caused last year's ruptured reservoir in southeast Missouri. The break at Ameren's Taum Sauk reservoir released one billion gallons into Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released a second independent report Thursday about the collapse. FERC said Ameren could have prevented the collapse if it had told the agency about the broken instruments. Ameren said it's too early to comment on the new report. The company released its own report last month which cited the same problems with the gauges.