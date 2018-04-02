Ferguson and Erickson Sentenced

Ferguson said it was a sad day and an innocent man was going to jail. He and Chuck Erickson each had one more day in Court for sentencing.

Judge Ellen Roper sentenced Ferguson to a combined 40 years in prison for second degree murder and first degree robbery. Meanwhile Judge Gene Hamilton sentenced Erickson to a combined 25 years in prison for second degree murder, first degree robbery, and armed criminal action.

Erickson got a shorter sentence because he cut a plea bargain to testify against Ferguson.

Erickson's Defense Attorney Mark Kempton said, "As anyone who sat through the trial understands, but for his cooperation and his testimony it's likely there wouldn't have been any convictions in this matter."

Erickson was the key witness for Boone County Prosecutor Kevin Crane.

"Well ,I mean Erickson, his presence at the scene, his description of what occurred, his acceptance of his own guilt were all very important to the case," commented Crane.

Ferguson and his lawyer maintain his innocence.

Ferguson's Defense Attorney Charlie Rogers commented, "Usually when you have a jury trial, the jury reaches the right consensus. They didn't this time. We have here a young man who has been found guilty by a jury after a recall was filed of a crime he had no involvement in."

Ferguson's lawyer asked for a new trial during the sentencing, but was denied. Erickson wanted to apologize to the Heitholt family on Monday directly in court, but the judge denied his request. Ferguson is expected to file an appeal.