Ferguson business destroyed in unrest to re-open

FERGUSON (AP) — One of the businesses destroyed during the unrest last year in Ferguson is re-opening.

Little Caesars Pizza was one of several businesses damaged or destroyed in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, during a confrontation with a white Ferguson police officer in August 2014. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the re-opening is scheduled for Monday morning.

It is actually the second time the business has had to rebuild. It was destroyed in the Good Friday tornado in 2011.