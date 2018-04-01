Ferguson cited for not submitting traffic-stop race data

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Ferguson's police department has submitted to the state its legally required racial data relating to traffic stops, hours after Missouri's top law enforcer publicly chided the St. Louis suburb for missing the deadline.

Attorney General Chris Koster says Ferguson submitted its data on Tuesday, well past the March 1 deadline. More than a dozen other police agencies haven't yet complied, running the risk of having state funding withheld.

Missouri's attorney general uses the data to compile a yearly report by June 1 about any racial disparities among Missouri municipalities when it comes to traffic stops.

Koster says his office since last October repeatedly sent written notices to the police agencies that ultimately missed the deadline.

A Ferguson spokesman didn't return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]