Ferguson City Council expected to vote on DOJ agreement

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The Ferguson City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a police and court reform proposal with the U.S. Department of Justice, an agreement that would cost the St. Louis suburb millions of dollars.

The consent decree would require hiring a monitor, training police on diversity, giving significant pay raises to officers, and buying software and hiring staff to analyze records on arrests, use of force and other police matters.

The city estimates it would cost up to $3.7 million to implement the agreement in the first year alone. Ferguson could face a federal lawsuit if the council rejects the agreement.

Ferguson has been under scrutiny since the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014. The officer who killed him has since resigned but was cleared of wrongdoing.