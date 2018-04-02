Ferguson Commission meets for 1st time

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - The 16-person panel chosen by Missouri's governor to help find long-term solutions after the Ferguson police shooting is meeting for the first time Monday.

The Ferguson Commission's first session is largely an organizational one. A public comment session is set to start at 3:30 p.m. at the Ferguson Community Center.

The panel includes a Ferguson construction supply company owner, two pastors, a university professor, two attorneys, a 20-year-old community activist and a St. Louis police detective who is also president of the state chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Two of its members are in Washington Monday meeting with President Obama.

The commission's is studying the underlying social and economic conditions underscored by sometimes violent unrest following the early August shooting of Michael Brown by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson.